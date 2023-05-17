A Niagara County jury returned a guilty verdict in the murder case against a Niagara Falls man on Wednesday. Antonio Carr, 30, was found guilty of second-degree murder and various weapons counts in the October 2021 slaying of 57-year-old Tracy Greene in his 18th Street barber shop.
“This was a cold-blooded killing,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said. “The defendant shot the victim with a small caliber rifle. When those shots weren’t fatal, he left, returned moments later with a 9 mm handgun, and shot him six more times. Some of those shots were fired from directly over the victim while he lay on the floor. This verdict will ensure that this extremely dangerous individual is off the streets of Niagara Falls for good.”
Carr faces as much as 55 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek on July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.