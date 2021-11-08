Lockport police responded to a Halloween crash with possible gunfire at 8:10 pm. on Sunday, Oct. 31 in the area of Adam and Chestnut Streets.
Occupants of the vehicles were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, according to a press release.
No names were released and the investigation is ongoing. The Lockport Police Department encourages anyone with information to call 716-433-7700 or leave a confidential tip at 716-493-6707.
