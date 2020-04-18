Two women suffered bites on Wednesday while trying to separate two of their dogs involved in a fight at their home.
Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and Middleport police were called to the home on the 8700 block of Ridge Road about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. The dogs had been separated before police arrived. One of the injured women, who suffered a bite on her pinky, told police the dogs don’t get along and are usually kept apart but were accidentally put together and began to fight.
The woman’s mother was located inside the home lying on a couch with a large laceration to her right shin area with a possible broken bone. She as transported to Eastern Niagara Lockport Hospital by Tri-Town Ambulance. "
Joel Winters, Town of Hartland dog control officer, responded to the scene and secured the biting dog which was taken to Fort Hyde Kennels.
Information was also provided to the Niagara County Health Department.
