Falls police were called to a break-in at a business on the 8100 block of Buffalo Avenue on Friday.
Officers said they were called to the business about 9 a.m. by staff who said around 5:10 a.m. Friday three men had entered the business by pulling off a garage door panel.
Once inside, the suspects tried to take large bags of hemp but were scared off once the alarm system activated. Nothing was taken during the incident.
A CSU detective was sent to process the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.