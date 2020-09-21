NIAGARA FALLS — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and critically injured a city woman late Sunday night and fled the scene.
The collision occurred at 11:52 p.m. as the 36-year-old woman was crossing Walnut Avenue at 20th Street.
The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she is being treated for multiple injuries and was listed in critical condition Monday morning.
The unidentified westbound vehicle turned north onto 19th Street. Reports from the scene described it as a grey, older model four-door sedan.
Police say the vehicle may have sustained damage to the front end and hood, as well as a broken windshield.
Those with information regarding this crash or the vehicle involved are asked to contact the Niagara Falls Traffic Division at 286-4563, or the non-emergency number at 286-4711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.