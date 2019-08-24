The suspect in last weekend’s hit-and-run that injured a volunteer firefighter surrendered to police and has been arrested.
According to Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour, Matthew S. Hufnagel, 35, of the City of Lockport, contacted sheriff’s investigators through an attorney. After an interview at the sheriff’s office Friday night, Hufnagel was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, disobeying a traffic control device and disobeying a police officer or flag person.
The incident occurred on Aug. 18 on Tonawanda Creek Road at Minnick Road. The road was closed due to a prior accident.
The accident occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday at a section of Tonawanda Creek and Minnick roads. The firefighter was directing traffic at an intersection that was closed due to an accident. At the time he was struck, he who was wearing a reflective vest and carried a lighted wand,.
He was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center for "serious physical injuries," the sheriff's office has said. The fire company did not disclose the extent of the firefighter's injuries, but wrote he is "extremely sore and stiff, but is happy to be home."
Earlier this week, Voutour posted a letter on Facebook urging the driver to do the right thing and turn himself in before sheriff’s investigators found him.
Hufnagel is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 in Lockport Town Court for arraignment.
