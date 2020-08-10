BUFFALO — A Lyndonville man was sentenced to three years of home confinement after his conviction on federal weapon and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney's office announced on Monday.
Nolan Donald, 21, was convicted of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and possessing with intent to distribute, and distributing marijuana. His sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth T. Molisani, Donald was arrested on April 18, 2018, after execution of a search warrant at his North Lyndonville Road residence where investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized a 9mm, semi-automatic pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, a 12-gauge shotgun, rounds of ammunition, a small quantity of marijuana, edible marijuana cookies and plastic baggies.
At the time Nolan admitted that he had been selling marijuana for about two years and also was a daily consumer of marijuana. In addition, Molisani said, during the two-month period before his arrest, Donald posted videos and photos to Snapchat in which he appeared to be in possession of a pistol and large quantities of marijuana, while using what appeared to be marijuana and prescription medication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.