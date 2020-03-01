One of the suspects in a Mount Hope Road home invasion early Sunday morning was shot and killed by the homeowner on the Tuscarora Reservation.
The homeowner was also injured by gunfire during the incident, which occurred about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner said he discovered several suspects in his residence and one of the suspects shot him.
The homeowner returned fire and the suspects fled.
Sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle and stopped it. Three suspects were detained. A fourth suspect was found dead.
The homeowner was taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, his condition wasn’t know Sunday afternoon.
A joint investigation is currently underway by Lewiston Police Department, Niagara County Sheriffs Department, New York State Police, and Niagara Falls Police Department. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
