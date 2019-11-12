A homeless man admitted Tuesday to having methamphetamine oil that was discovered during a June 10 drug bust in Newfane.

Walter T. Fraser, 42, and two others were arrested when officers with the Niagara County Drug Task Force raided a residence on Ide Road and discovered a meth lab. Fraser accepted a plea offer to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He could face up to 15 years in state prison when he returns before Judge Sara Sheldon on Jan. 7.

 

