Michael A. Hurd, a homeless man convicted last month for a robbery spree, admitted Monday to burglarizing a Niagara Falls residence in November.
Hurd, 39, stole televisions and laptops in the Walnut Avenue burglary, which occurred about the same time as his string of thefts in Niagara Falls. He stole a car that was left running outside a Pine Avenue restaurant on Nov. 3, then drove to Wegmans on Military Road and tried to rob three women in the parking lot. One woman fought back, and the other two fled, causing Hurd to give up the attempted robbery. Hurd then stole a purse from an elderly woman outside Tops Markets on Niagara Falls Boulevard, and injured her by knocking her over.
Hurd pleaded guilty last month to third-degree grand larceny and attempted second-degree robbery for the Nov. 3 thefts, and on Monday pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III promised to sentence Hurd concurrently on all his convictions, exposing him to up to seven years in prison when he returns for sentencing Aug. 26.
