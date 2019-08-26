Michael A. Hurd was sentenced Monday to 3-1/2 to seven years in prison for committing a robbery spree in Niagara Falls this past November.
Hurd, 39, stole a car that had been left running outside a Pine Avenue restaurant on Nov. 3, then drove to Wegmans on Military Road and tried to rob three women in the parking lot. One woman fought back, and the other two fled, causing Hurd to abandon the theft. Hurd then stole a purse from an elderly woman outside Tops Markets on Niagara Falls Boulevard. During that theft, he knocked over and injured the woman.
Hurd, who admitted to the thefts in previous court appearances, also stole televisions and laptops in a Walnut Avenue burglary, which occurred about the same time as his string of thefts outside businesses.
Hurd said that at the time of the thefts, he had been on an outpatient clinic waiting list for nine months to receive methadone, a medication used to treat opioid dependence.
"This was all fueled by wanting to get drugs," Hurd said.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Hurd concurrently on his convictions of third-degree burglary, attempted second-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.
