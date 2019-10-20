LOCKPORT — Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour says his department still cannot identify a dead male body that was found at the Tops in Wrights Corners this past August.
On Aug. 16, Voutour said his office received a call from a woman, a resident of Wayne County, who was traveling to go camping in Niagara County and found the body in the back of her pickup truck when she stopped to get groceries. The male did not have a license on him, but fingerprints were obtained and were run through the sheriff's database.
"He is still John Doe," Voutour said. "We just don't have any way to identify him ... We tried fingerprints and DNA and everything and he was not in our system."
Voutour said the coroner's report has ruled that his death was caused by natural causes.
He said the woman was interviewed "extensively," and that "we're 100 percent sure she knew nothing about this guy."
It's believed the man got into the woman's vehicle in Wayne County.
The Erie County Medical Examiners Office performed the autopsy on the body, but will not comment on how the office came to the conclusion of the death being caused naturally.
"Autopsy reports from our Medical Examiner's office are confidential medical records," Erie County Health Department Public Information Officer Kara Kane said.
Voutour believes the male is from another country, which he believes is why the male is not coming up in the database.
"He appears to be from outside the U.S., so he's probably a migrant that came here looking for work," Voutour said. "We continue to work on it but we just haven't had any luck."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.