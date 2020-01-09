NEWFANE — A Middleport man is facing a felony-level drunk driving charge after his vehicle struck a residence late Wednesday.
Jeremy L. Meyer, 38, 90 North Hartland St., was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to obey a traffic device and moving from lane unsafely, after his vehicle struck a house on the 7100 block of Ridge Road.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a call about the incident at 11:37 p.m. Two residents of the house were in bed, asleep, at the time and were not injured.
Meyer told police that he was driving south on Hess Road and did not see the stop sign at the intersection of Hess and Ridge roads, nor did he realize that that Hess ended at Ridge, so he drove across both lanes of Ridge and struck the house. His vehicle also struck a road sign along the way, according to the arrest report.
Meyer told deputies that he had been driving home from Calhoun's Pub in Newfane. In breath testing, Meyer's blood alcohol content measured 0.25%, the arrest report said.
Meyer got a ticket. He's due in Newfane town court on Jan. 28.
