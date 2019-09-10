LEWISTON — Town Court Justice Hugh Gee on Tuesday ordered prosecutors to turn over to him mental health records for two of the four teenage girls who said they were sexually assaulted by a Lewiston teen during parties held at a Mountainview Drive home in 2017 and 2018.
During an appearance in court by three adults who are facing charges in connection with the so-called "party house" case, Gee said he wanted additional information to determine if there are any issues over the reliability or credibility of the two female witnesses.
Prosecutors contend that the assaults occurred during alcohol-fueled parties held at the Mountainview Drive home of the teen’s mother, Tricia Vacanti, 47, and stepfather, Gary Sullo, 53.
Vacanti, Sullo and a family friend, Jessica Long, who are all facing charges of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child, appeared in front of Gee for a court hearing on Tuesday.
Vacanti's son, Christopher Belter, now 18, was placed on two years of interim probation during his sentencing on Aug. 28 on charges stemming from his plea of guilty in late June to felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse.
Belter was arrested last November on rape and sexual abuse allegations involving four teenage girls. He was accused of molesting one girl Nov. 22, 2017, when he was 16, and molesting a second girl Feb. 2, 2018, when he was 17 — both resulting in charges of first-degree sexual abuse.
On Aug. 2, 2018, he allegedly committed two acts of rape — one by forcible compulsion and a second by “some factor other than incapacity to consent” — though it’s unclear whether those charges stem from one or two victims.
If Belter completes the terms of his probation, he would not have to register as a sex offender and his conviction would be sealed.
