A state Supreme Court justice has ruled that Niagara County prosecutors did not deny a former Niagara Falls man his constitutional right to a speedy trial after he jumped bail and fled to Canada to avoid sentencing on sexual assault charges.
Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. refused to dismiss the charges pending against Ethan Simon Templar McCloud, formerly known as William C. Shrubsall, finding that lengthy delay in bringing him to trial on bail jumping charges "must be laid solely at the defendant's feet."
Kloch issued his decision on the motion by Shrubsall's defense team to have his case dismissed Monday. He had promised a ruling by the end of September.
Shrubsall, now 47, fled to Canada on May 14, 1996, after faking a suicide while he was on trial for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Niagara County. In his absence, a jury convicted him of first-degree sexual abuse and he was sentenced to a 2-1/3- to 7-year prison term.
Two years later, while living in Nova Scotia, Shrubsall was arrested by Canadian authorities for a series of assaults and sexual attacks on three women.
He was tried and convicted on multiple counts of sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery. The Parole Board of Canada declared him a dangerous offender in December 2001 and Shrubsall was given an indeterminate sentence, with the potential for life in prison.
This past November, the Parole Board of Canada ordered Shrubsall released from custody and deported to the United States.
Niagara County Sheriff's investigators took Shrubsall into custody from Canadian authorities on the Rainbow Bridge on Jan. 21 and he was taken to Wende Correctional Facility in Alden to begin serving his sentence for his 1996 sexual assault conviction.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek moved the next day to bring Shrubsall to trial on the bail-jumping charge lodged against him after he fled to Canada. Shrubsall's defense argued that the bail-jumping charge should be dismissed because neither prosecutors nor law enforcement agencies made active, sustained efforts to have him returned from Canada to face the charges while he was serving his prison sentence there.
Kloch rejected that argument, saying prosecutors, led by then-district attorney and now Niagara County Judge Matthew J, Murphy III, didn't defer going after Shrubsall when they found out he was in custody in Canada.
"Murphy emotionally and vehemently pleaded with the (U.S.) Justice Department to keep (Shrubsall's) extradition file open," Kloch wrote.
The justice also noted that federal prosecutors believed it was unlikely Canada would surrender Shrubsall until he completed his prison term there.
"The court finds that the prosecutor exercised good faith and due diligence in attempting to extradite the defendant," Kloch wrote. "The reason for the delay is due to the defendant absconding the state. The extradition treaty between Canada and the U.S. made extradition uncertain at best. New York, therefore, diligently pursued deportation of the defendant, (and) defendant has not been prejudiced by the delay."
Wojtaszek hailed the ruling.
"I strongly agree with the court's decision," the DA said. "The defendant's rights were in no way violated. Anything he has suffered by way of the delay is entirely the result of his egregious and violent actions."
Wojtaszek also said she was ready to try the bail jumping case.
"We intend to pursue him to the fullest extent of the law," she said. "He needs to be in prison for the longest time possible.
If Shrubsall were to be convicted on the bail jumping charge, he could face another seven years behind bars when his current prison term is up.
