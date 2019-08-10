A Gasport business owner has accused a former employee of stealing almost $300,000 of his company's funds. 

The owner of Gasport Welding and Fabrication Inc., reported to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on July 29 that a private audit, commissioned by the owner, found a former secretary, who was fired in June, may have taken $298,260.35 from the business between Jan. 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019. 

The case has been turned over to the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau for further investigation.

