A Gasport business owner has accused a former employee of stealing almost $300,000 of his company's funds.
The owner of Gasport Welding and Fabrication Inc., reported to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on July 29 that a private audit, commissioned by the owner, found a former secretary, who was fired in June, may have taken $298,260.35 from the business between Jan. 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019.
The case has been turned over to the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau for further investigation.
