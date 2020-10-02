NIAGARA FALLS — City, county and federal law enforcement officials will meet with reporters later today to talk about a spike in violent crime, particularly shootings and homicides.
The news conference is expected to include Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti, District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek and U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy alongside Mayor Robert Restaino and Police Superintendent Thomas Licata.
The city is on pace to shatter its five-year average for homicides in 2020. After averaging 4.6 homicides per year from 2015 through 2019, it has already recorded more than double that number this year.
A tally by this newspaper shows 11 homicides in 2020 to date, the latest one recorded on Monday when a 25-year-old woman was gunned down at 20th Street and Centre Avenue as she left a memorial for another homicide victim.
Police say their homicide total for the year is 14, which includes two drug overdoses where the dealers of the narcotics may be charged and a previously undisclosed infant death.
Shooting incidents have also been on the rise.
Police brass say they are aware of the violence that has been plaguing the streets of the Cataract City, and they have been developing plans to respond since July.
"We are aware, we are concerned and we are working on it," Licata said. "We have been doing some things, but we haven't announced them."
Today's news conference is expected to reveal what some of that activity has been and outline other initiatives that will be rolled out.
Seven people have been arrested in connection with six of 11 known homicides.
