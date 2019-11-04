A Lewiston man caught in a child pornography sting admitted Monday in Niagara County Court to soliciting nude photos from three teenage girls in 2016.
Ronald J. Hoffman, of South Street, used the Facebook messenger application to establish relationships with a 13-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls in the spring and summer of 2016 and solicit nude photos from the girls, according to Assistant District Attorney Holly Sloma. Hoffman then began communicating with an undercover police officer based in Vermont, which led investigators to discover the nude images.
Hoffman pleaded guilty to three counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and one count of attempted first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors. Those convictions expose Hoffman to up to 20 years in state prison.
However, Judge Matthew J. Murphy III agreed to give Hoffman no more than 12 years in prison when he returns to court Jan. 6 for sentencing.
— By Tim Fenster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.