The Amherst man wanted in the June 11 non-custodial abduction of his infant child in Lockport was arrested on Thursday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced.
Anthones D. Mullen, 37, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, first- and second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree burglary, first-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, and held at the Niagara County jail pending arraignment.
Mullen was located in Buffalo by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and turned over to the sheriff's office Thursday morning.
Mullen is accused of taking his 10-month-old child from their mother at her Sweetwood Drive residence, an action that triggered an Amber Alert. Following the discovery of Mullen's unoccupied vehicle in the Woodlands manufactured housing park, sheriff's deputies were informed that a relative of Mullen had delivered the infant to Buffalo Police, and the infant was returned to their mom.
Mullen was to be arraigned on other outstanding bench warrants while in custody, the sheriff's office said.
