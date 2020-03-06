A Lockport man was cleared of a hate crime charge on Friday stemming from a July 16 incident in Buffalo.
Jeffrey Calhoun, 63, was found guilty of a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing following a trial in Erie County Court. The defendant was acquitted of all other charges in the indictment against him. The jury rendered their decision after approximately 11 hours of deliberations following a two-day trial.
Calhoun was arraigned in September on first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing, both of which are being prosecuted as hate crimes, according to a release from Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Calhoun was also charged with first-degree criminal impersonation, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, though those charges are not being prosecuted as hate crimes.
On July 16 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Calhoun was driving northbound on Colvin Avenue near Sanders Road in the City of Buffalo when his pickup truck was rear-ended by another vehicle. After the crash, Calhoun approached the female driver of the other vehicle then walked back to his pickup truck. The female driver then exited her vehicle and walked away from the scene. Calhoun followed the victim and attempted to keep her at the scene by holding on to her purse.
Several witnesses observed the interaction and attempted to intervene. During the incident, Calhoun pulled out a licensed pistol from his hip holster and brandished the weapon in front of the victim and witnesses. One witness captured the incident on cell phone video.
Calhoun faces a maximum of 1 year in jail when he is sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on May 26. He remains released on $75,000 bail that was posted in Buffalo City Court.
