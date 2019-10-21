Eric Windnagle of Lockport admitted Monday in State Supreme Court to possessing an illegal handgun that police uncovered during a drug raid at his Trowbridge Street residence on May 30.
Windnagle, 44, was arrested on drug and gun charges after members of the Niagara County Drug Task Force found an unregistered revolver and cocaine during the search. He accepted a plea offer Monday to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. could send Windnagle to state prison for up to seven years when he returns Dec. 18 for sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.