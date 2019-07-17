A 62-year-old Lockport man is facing several charges after assaulting a woman and attempting to steal her purse following a traffic accident in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
Jeffrey Calhoun, 62, of Lockport, was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Amy C. Martoche on first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.
The incident occurred about 11:25 a.m. Tuesday following a traffic accident at Sanders Road and Colvin Avenue. The report said Calhoun displayed a handgun and tried to steal the woman’s purse.
Calhoun is also accused of grabbing the victim, biting her left arm, and throwing her to the ground.
Calhoun is scheduled to return to court on Monday for a felony hearing. He remains held on $75,000 cash or property.
Judge Martoche issued a no-contact order of protection on behalf of the victim.
If convicted on all charges, Calhoun faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.
