A Lockport man was arrested Friday in North Tonawanda after selling crack cocaine to an agent of the Niagara County Drug Task Force, police say.
Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour and North Tonawanda Police Chief Roger Zgolak announced that authorities had arrested 42-year-old Winston L. Jenkins Jr. for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Both are B felonies and each carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Jenkins was arraigned in North Tonawanda City Court by Judge Shawn Nickerson. He was released on his own recognizance without bail.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the Niagara County Drug Task Force plans to continue "intensive investigations" into potential drug activity in North Tonawanda. It said there were 82 reported overdoses in the city in 2018, of which seven were fatal.
