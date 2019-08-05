A local roofer is accused of leaving his co-workers in the dust at a job site, because he stole his company's work van and all the equipment inside it.
William A. Cruz, 47, of Lockport, pleaded not guilty Monday in State Supreme Court to fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree burglary, petit larceny and aggravated unlicensed operation.
Assistant District Attorney Joel Grundy said Cruz, then a laborer and roofer for B&J Development & Contracting, Inc., stole the van and materials from a job site in Lockport on June 25. Cruz, who was working at that same job site, abandoned the vehicle outside Walmart, on South Transit Road, but took the tools with him, according to Grundy.
Cruz's rap sheet includes 10 misdemeanor and two felony convictions. He served 1-1/2 years in prison, beginning in December 2013, for a conviction of attempted third-degree robbery in Orleans County.
