A Lockport man is facing a felony drunken driving charge after a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy found him slumped over the wheel of a vehicle with a child inside on Ridge Road.
Lewis Ackerson, no age provided, scuffled with the arresting deputy who charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, according to Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
At the time of his arrest, about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Ackerson had a 3-year-old child in the vehicle with him, Filicetti said. That's a violation of Leandra's Law, the state law that automatically makes it a felony to drive drunk with anyone aged 15 years or younger in the vehicle.
Ackerson was previously charged with DWI on Jan. 28, and was released on recognizance per the state's new bail law, Filicetti said.
After his Tuesday arrest, Ackerson was kept in custody pending arraignment.
