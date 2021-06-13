A 29-year-old Lockport man working as a landscaper suffered serious head trauma after he was struck by an SUV on Thursday in the Town of Niagara.
New York State Police released information on the incident Sunday and said the man was blowing grass off the roadway on Grauer Road when he was struck by a 2014 Honda CRV being operated by an 80-year-old Lewiston woman.
The man was flown to Erie County Medical Center with serious head trauma, the report said.
Trooper James O'Callaghan, NYSP Public Information Officer said the operator of the vehicle did not see the landscaper and was traveling at low speeds when the he was struck.
