A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Lockport man with multiple cocaine distribution offenses.
Gilberto "Noel" Marchese, 38, and several others distributed cocaine around the Lockport area from December 2015 to March 27, 2019, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Bish. Marchese is accused of operating out of a residence at 150 Grand St.
Marchese was arraigned before Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and maintaining a drug-involved premises. If convicted, he could face five to 40 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.