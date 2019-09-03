BUFFALO — A 62-year-old Lockport man was indicted on a hate crime charge and two other felony counts Tuesday following a July road rage incident in North Buffalo.
Jeffrey Calhoun, 62, of Lockport, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on a count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing as a hate crime, first-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree assault, according to a release from Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.
The incident occurred about 11:25 a.m. July 16 on Colvin Avenue near Sanders Road in the City of Buffalo when Calhoun was involved in a traffic incident with another vehicle. After both Calhoun and the other driver exited their vehicles, a report said Calhoun restrained the female victim by taking her car keys and grabbing her purse. Calhoun tried to restrain the victim under circumstances that posed risk of serious physical injury due to a racially motivated bias, Flynn said.
The indictment also alleges that Calhoun grabbed the victim, bit her left arm and threw her to the ground. He is also accused of claiming to be a police officer and displaying a handgun during the incident.
Calhoun is due back in court on Oct. 2. He remains free on $75,000 bail that was posted in Buffalo City Court.
If convicted on all charges, Calhoun faces a maximum of 7 years in prison.
