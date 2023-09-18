BUFFALO — A Lockport man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, the US Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Kevin Moore, 40, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced by US District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford on Dec. 5.
According to the US Attorney's Office, Moore's ex-girlfriend discovered pornographic material stored on a USB drive belonging to Moore and reported her finding to Buffalo Police Department, which seized the drive and turned it over to the FBI. A forensic review recovered 33 videos and 360 images of child pornography, some of which depicted pre-pubescent children and violence against children.
The Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, contributed to the investigation, the US Attorney's Office said.
