A Lockport man who is awaiting sentencing on two traffic-related felonies pleaded guilty Wednesday to two impaired driving felonies.
Germaine V. Brown, 39, of Garden Street, was stopped for impaired driving May 10 in Wheatfield. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving while ability impaired by drugs and to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies.
Brown had already been awaiting sentencing for a separate felony DWAI conviction, stemming from a July 17, 2018, arrest for driving under the influence of drugs with a four-year-old child in the back seat. He was also awaiting sentencing for ramming a police cruiser and fleeing officers Jan. 9, 2017, in the town of Niagara. Brown pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, in that case.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. could sentence Brown to up to 12 years in prison when he returns for sentencing Oct. 21.
