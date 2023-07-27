A Lockport man is facing a lengthy prison stay after he pleaded guilty to sex crimes against children on Thursday.
In Niagara County Court, Ronald J. Sponaugle, 53, entered a guilty plea to two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. Sponaugle admitted two sexually abusing two children at different times, according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.
Sponaugle faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by County Court Judge John Ottaviano on Sept. 26.
The case against Sponaugle was investigated by Lockport Police Department and prosecuted by Second District Attorney Peter Wydysh.
