A Lockport man pulled from a burning vehicle by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies early Sunday morning in Cambria was later charged with DWI.
Sheriff’s officials report deputies were called to an area north of the intersection of Upper Mountain and Shawnee roads about 5:30 a.m. for a report of a burning vehicle with a man trapped inside. The caller said they had tried to get the man out but the vehicle was damaged from the crash.
Arriving deputies smashed out a window and pulled Aaron J. Judd, 24, of Lockport. and moved him to safety as the care became fully engulfed in flames.
Judd was evaluated by EMS personnel from Tri-Community Ambulance and taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
Pekin Fire Company responded and extinguished the fire.
Deputies said an initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling north on Shawnee and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Upper Mountain. The vehicle went airborne approximately 30 feet, over a ditch, struck a tree, then traveled approximately 200 yards before fully stopping.
Judd reportedly displayed multiple signs of intoxication and was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign and multiple other vehicle and traffic violations. He was given a future court date in the Town of Cambria.
