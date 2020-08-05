A Lockport man has been sentenced to two years of probation following his conviction of second-degree menacing stemming from a 2019 road rage incident in Buffalo where he pointed a gun at a Black woman.
Jeffrey Calhoun, 63, of Lockport, was sentenced virtually by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on Wednesday, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
According to the DA’s office, Calhoun had been driving on Colvin Avenue near Sanders Road in Buffalo in July 16, 2019, when his pickup truck was rear-ended by another vehicle. After the crash, Calhoun approached the female driver of the other vehicle then walked back to his pickup truck. The female driver then exited her vehicle and walked away from the scene. Calhoun followed the victim and attempted to keep her at the scene by holding onto her purse.
Several witnesses attempted to intervene and Calhoun pulled out a licensed pistol from his hip holster and brandished the weapon in front of the victim and witnesses. One witness captured the incident on cell phone video.
A jury found Calhoun guilty of one count of second-degree menacing on March 6. He was acquitted first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing, both of which were being prosecuted as hate crimes. The jury rendered its decision after approximately 11 hours of deliberations following the two-day trial.
An order of protection will be issued on behalf of the victim, which will remain in effect for three years. Calhoun’s pistol permit remains suspended at this time.
