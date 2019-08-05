A Lockport man was injured about 10:10 a.m. Monday after crashing his motorcycle on East Canal Road in Pendleton.
Jeffrey Batchen, 29, was heading southbound when he crashed off the road's west side near 6631 East Canal Road, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Batchen was found lying beside his motorcycle, about 30 to 40 feet from where he left the roadway, semi-conscious and "verbally unresponsive," according to deputies.
Batchen was flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the accident.
