Jose Rosario, a Lockport man who spent six years in prison for a rape conviction that an appeals court overturned last December, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.
Prosecutors say Rosario, 39, drugged a woman and raped her while she was unconscious in 2013.
Rosario pleaded guilty April 27, 2015, during his trial, to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, rather than face up to 25 years in prison on charges of first-degree rape and criminal sexual act. Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Rosario to seven years in prison and 15 years of post-release supervision.
Murphy agreed Monday to sentence Rosario to no more than three years in prison and 15 years of post-release supervision. Rosario is expected to get credit for time served and be released upon his sentencing.
