The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Friday morning at South Transit and Tonawanda Creek roads.
About 7:55 a.m., a 31-year-old Lockport man was traveling south on South Transit Road with two other motorcycles when he was struck by a vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Lockport man who had been traveling east on Tonawanda Creek Road and had made a left turn onto South Transit.
The motorcyclist was identified as Michael Hixenbaugh, 31, of Lockport. He was transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where he died of his injuries.
An investigation is continuing by Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.