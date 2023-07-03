Lockport police have identified the fatal victim of Sunday night’s double shooting on Locust Street.
Rakeem Hamilton, 27, was killed in the shooting incident at Locust and Walnut streets about 10 p.m. Sunday.
A woman was also injured in the shooting. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center. Lockport Police say they are actively monitoring her condition and working closely with medical professionals to ensure she receives the necessary care.
The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Lockport Police Department at 716-439-6607 or its tip line at 716-439-6707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.