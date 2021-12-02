Lockport police say a "non-credible threat" led to shuttering of Lockport High School and Lockport High School West on Thursday.
District officials announced Thursday that the schools would “shift to remote learning,” for the rest of the school day after threats were made on social media, Wednesday evening.
“It appears to be a non-credible threat,” Chief Steve Abbott said late Thursday morning, but noted that the post could not be tracked because it used multiple IP addresses, multiple servers, and was emailed and screen-shot several times.
FBI and Lockport police are working to interview students and investigate the social media posts.
According to a message on the Lockport City School District website, after school activities, including athletic events, are cancelled for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 for the two high schools.
“All other schools will operate on a normal schedule,” read the statement. “The Lockport City School District takes the safety of all students and staff seriously.”
Superintendent Michelle Bradley could not be reached for comment.
Both schools were closed on Nov. 22 after a social media post as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.