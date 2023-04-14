A Lockport man was arraigned Friday on charges of attempted murder stemming from a shooting in February.
State troopers responded to Birchwood Drive in the Town of Lockport at approximately 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 where, according to police, investigation revealed that Thomas L. McDowell, 19, had shot a 38-year-old man twice.
McDowell was not at the scene when police arrived but was located and taken into custody by the Niagara Falls police after he sought medical treatment at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center from a knife wound. He was later transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was guarded by state troopers.
The victim was also treated and was in stable condition when McDowell was apprehended by police.
McDowell is charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon in Judge Caroline Wojtaszek’s court. He has pleaded “not guilty” and is being defended by Herbert Greenman, an attorney out of Buffalo.
McDowell is due to appear on May 2 in court, on a motion from the prosecution to obtain a DNA sample from him.
