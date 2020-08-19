A Lockport woman was arrested Tuesday on charges related to child sex abuse.
Malyssa Sue Spillman, 27, was charged with two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Spillman is accused of committing the offenses against a child on separate occasions in Lockport and Newfane.
Spillman was arraigned at the Niagara County Jail under centralized arraignment and her bail was set at $2,000. She was due to appear in Newfane Town Court on Tuesday and Lockport Town Court on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.
