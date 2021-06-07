New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash at Chestnut Hill and Mill roads.
Troopers said the accident occurred about noon on Sunday. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Suzuki being operated by Alica T. Calderone, 41, of Lockport, was heading east on Chestnut Hill when Calderone lost control of the bike while turning north onto Mill Road, hit the curb and then a boulder off the side of the roadway.
Calderon was pronounced dead at the scene. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for an autopsy.
