A 60-year-old city homeowner was charged with trying to set his residence on fire last week.
Raymond E. Renouf Jr., 40 Frost St., was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree arson Aug. 31.
Police went to the residence after fielding a report about a verbal domestic incident.
Renouf told an officer that after an argument with a woman, he put a "for sale" sign up at the house and left the premises. Upon his return, he discovered the sign was no longer there, which led to another argument with the woman during which he declared he would burn down the house.
According to the arrest report, Renouf lit matches and threw them down to the floor. No fire was started because the matches were too old, Police Chief Steven Preisch said.
Renouf was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
