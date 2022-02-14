LPD investigating armed robbery of 7-Eleven store

The 7-Eleven Store at 1 Park Ave. was the scene of an armed robbery late Friday, according to Lockport Police Department.
The incident report says the suspect entered the store at 11:50 p.m., brandished a handgun and demanded money. The store employee complied and the suspect left with the cash from the register. No injuries were reported.
As of Monday, the robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is encouraged to call LPD at 716-433-7707 or the confidential tip line at 716-439-6707.
