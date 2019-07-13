The Lockport Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on South Street, Patrol Captain Douglas Haak confirmed.
Haak said LPD received a call at approximately 9:25 a.m. of shots fired at 41 South Street.
The incident sent one individual to the Erie County Medical Center. Haak noted that he does not believe the injury is life threatening.
With the investigation ongoing, he declined to go into whether they believe the shooting was intentional or not.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
