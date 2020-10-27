A Lockport man is accused of strangling his children’s mother after arriving, unwelcome, at her home.
A call from a juvenile in the household to Lockport Police Department preceded an investigation into the Saturday incident at a South Street residence, according to police.
The head of the household told police that she was sleeping when Jose A. Molina, 35, arrived at her home and put his hands around her neck until she could not breathe. She also said Molina slammed her head against a wall.
When police arrived at the residence, Molina was outside. During an officer's interview with the woman, Molina interrupted, refused to cooperate and would not leave the area while the officer investigated, LPD said. Molina fought the officer's first attempt to detain him and the officer deployed a Taser with no effect, LPD said. Eventually Molina was detained, at which point a meat cleaver fell from his pants, LPD said.
Molina was kept in custody pending arraingment on charges of second-degree obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, third-degree menacing, third-degree assault and second-degree strangulation.
