A Batavia man faces a variety of criminal charges after a violent dispute with his girlfriend, a Lockport city resident.
Dakota J. Kaczynski, 22, 3233 Pratt Road, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing with a weapon on Oct. 1, after an incident on the 300 block of Hawley Street.
A woman told Lockport Police Department that she and Kaczynski were in an argument stemming from Kaczynski's desire to sell their possessions for drug money. After the woman objected, she said, Kaczynski retrieved a sledgehammer from his vehicle and came after her. She told police that she was able to avoid being struck but Kaczynski picked up a TV and a Playstation unit and threw them to the ground, breaking both goods. Kaczynski then left the woman's apartment and she locked the door behind him. Upon his return, she said, Kaczynski kicked and broke the door and struck her in the face several times.
Kaczynski told police that the woman had begun hitting him during the argument and he hit back to stop her.
A responding officer noted the woman had suffered multiple injuries and summoned Twin City Ambulance to examine her, LPD said.
Kaczynski was kept in custody pending arraignment.
