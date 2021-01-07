A Lockport man racked up a series of Vehicle and Traffic Law charges after fleeing a police officer who was following his vehicle on Jan. 5.
According to Lockport Police Department, Taurian D. Nix, 29, of 541 Prospect St., ran a stop sign at Spalding and Locust streets as an officer followed him while investigating a "suspicious vehicle" report. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Nix did not yield.
The officer continued to follow Nix from a safe distance and observed Nix commit several more traffic infractions before Nix abandoned the vehicle at Packet Boat Landing on South Street and fled on foot. Nix was detained in the driveway of a South Street residence, LPD said.
Nix was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to stop at a stop sign, operating a vehicle without an inspection and speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.