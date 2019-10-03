A Niagara Falls man admitted in county court Thursday to assaulting a Niagara University student at a Cataract City bar in February 2018.
Todd A. Biro, 52, was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault for the beating at the Rust Bar, which left the 21-year-old man with a broken fractured left orbital bone. Biro pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Co-defendant Daemon M. Kraft, 36, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year.
The victim, who is white, told police he believed he was attacked for bringing his African-American girlfriend to the now-closed bar, which was run by Biro's wife. Biro has affiliations to white supremacist groups, including at least one identified as a "hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center, according to numerous social media posts as well as prosecutors.
However, prosecutors say they found no evidence the beating was racially motivated.
Biro could be sent to local jail for up to one year when he is sentenced Nov. 19 by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.
