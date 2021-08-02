A Lockport man is accused of following a woman into her Locust Street apartment and throwing a chair at her in the early morning of Friday. He was escorted out by several other tenants.
Christopher M. Howard, 33, of 130 Waterman St., was described by the victim as an unknown man acting intoxicated and speaking illogically, said Lockport police, when she returned at 3:20 a.m. to her apartment after a date. Howard followed her to her building, then into her apartment, at which time he said he was going to murder her> he then threw a chair at her, which cut her arm and broke a window.
He was charged with second-degree menacing with a weapon – Howard allegedly charged the victim with a bottle – as well as third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and a felony charge of second-degree burglary, Howard was arrested at 3:50 a.m. while walking down Genesee Street. Upon being identified, he was taken into custody.
Police said Howard refused to answer standard suicidal screening questions and was placed under constant supervision. During that time, according to LPD, Howard struck his arms and legs against a steel wall to cause injury to himself.
