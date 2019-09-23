A Niagara Falls man is facing criminal charges after a suspected series of vehicle break-ins in Wilson.
Anthony S. Giannone, 22, 222 61st St., was charged with five counts of fourth- or fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property Sept. 22, after a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy found him with miscellaneous items including multiple cell phones and prescription medication issued to a woman.
The sheriff's office had responded to a complaint about a "suspicious male" in the area of 2608 Wilson Cambria Road. Giannone, when approached by a deputy, said he had a needle in his possession and was under the influence of Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication. The admission triggered a search of Giannone's bags, which contained multiple cell phones, a Dewalt grinder, a change purse, a school ID, a bottle of medication, a credit card bearing a woman's name and various other items. Giannone told the deputy that he had found the items in vehicles in the area.
Based on information from the credit card owner, the sheriff's office believes Giannone took items from four vehicles parked at one residence and a truck at a neighboring residence. Giannone was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail.
